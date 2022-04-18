Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $13.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

