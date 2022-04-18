Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $1.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

