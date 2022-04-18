Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of MRC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

