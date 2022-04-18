Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

