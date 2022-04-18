Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will report $30.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc bought 129,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

