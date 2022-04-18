Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $48.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $41.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $228.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

