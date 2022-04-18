Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $22.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $178.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SOHO stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

