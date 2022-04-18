Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.77. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

