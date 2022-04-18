Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.17. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.87.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.