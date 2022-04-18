Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.17. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
