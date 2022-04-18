Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

