Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

WMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.55 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

