Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,003,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

