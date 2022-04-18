Analysts Expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

