Analysts Expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $32.16 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

