Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

BKR stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

