Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. 345,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,946,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.