Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

