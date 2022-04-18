Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will report sales of $85.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.67 million and the highest is $87.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GSBD opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.