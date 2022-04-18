Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Brokerages expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $59.44 million. IMAX reported sales of $38.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $338.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.53 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.