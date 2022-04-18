Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $759.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $703.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $50.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

