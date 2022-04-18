Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 702,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,051. The company has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

