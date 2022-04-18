Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $263.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

