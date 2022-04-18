Analysts Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. PG&E reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PG&E by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 500,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in PG&E by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 32.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 133,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

