Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.