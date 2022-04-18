Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

POWI traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

