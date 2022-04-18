Analysts Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.19 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

