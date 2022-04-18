Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $466.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $152.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.