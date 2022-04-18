Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

