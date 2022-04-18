Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.15. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

