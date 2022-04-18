Analysts Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Trinseo reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.