Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

TGI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

