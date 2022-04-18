Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.29 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to post $519.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $531.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:USX opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

In other news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 over the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

