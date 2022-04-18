Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.36 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $58.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

