Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $174.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.