Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ESS Tech (GWH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH):

4/11/2022 – ESS Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

4/4/2022 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

3/30/2022 – ESS Tech is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

3/22/2022 – ESS Tech is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ESS Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

3/1/2022 – ESS Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

2/28/2022 – ESS Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.50 to $10.00.

2/25/2022 – ESS Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $9.00.

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. 375,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,092. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15.

Get ESS Tech Inc alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.