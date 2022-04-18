Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $82.14

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 239.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 69,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 49,148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 271.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,524,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

