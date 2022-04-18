Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $184.78

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ASND stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

