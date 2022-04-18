Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) PT at C$48.50

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.93.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.