Analysts Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $19.80

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

