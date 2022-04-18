Analysts Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $33.14

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

