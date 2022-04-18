Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $42.43

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

