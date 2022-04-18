Analysts Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) PT at $62.83

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 125,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.