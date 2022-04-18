Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $28.14

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CCRN opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 66.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

