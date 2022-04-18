Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$27.33

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.33.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.99. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$30.53.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.