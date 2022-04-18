Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $7.75

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

