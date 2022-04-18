Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $7.75

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.