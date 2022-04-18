Analysts Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $20.17

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

