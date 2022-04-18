Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $462.25

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.00. Generac has a 1 year low of $250.06 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

