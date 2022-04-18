Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $24.79

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

