Analysts Set ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Target Price at €13.62

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.62 ($14.80).

Several analysts have weighed in on INGA shares. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.