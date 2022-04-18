Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $435.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.